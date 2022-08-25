Flood washes away historic Rail Bridge in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Continuous downpour and hill torrents on Monday washed away Balochistan's historic Rail Bridge in Hairak area of Bolan district causing suspension of the train service between Balochistan and rest of the country.

Historically famous Mach Bridge had been built during British rule in the sub-continent in 1884.

Due to the demolition of the ancient bridge, it is feared that Balochistan would remain cut off with rest of the country for an indefinite time.

It may be mentioned here that rail service to other provinces is suspended for over a week as urban flooding has submerged the railway track at Notal, Dera Murad Jamali areas.

"Railway authorities and local administration has the reached the site to initiate repair work," railway official told newsmen.

However, the bridge collapse would take at least a month to get it repaired and resume train service to KPK, Sindh and Punjab from Balochistan.