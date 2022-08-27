Flood water in Swat river reduced to 94,000 cusecs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Flood water at Munda Headworks in Swat river on Saturday morning reduced from 260,000 cusecs to 94,000 cusecs.

According to Irrigation Department sources the water level in Swat river has decreased from 255,000 cusec to 91,000 cusec.

The flood in Jindi river has dropped from 45,000 cusecs to 41,141 cusecs.

Irrigating areas are still under water which is also decreasing.

Flood water is flowing on Peshawar road for two kilometers from Khyali bridge.