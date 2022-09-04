UrduPoint.com

Flood Water Receding At Sukkur And Guddu Barrages

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Flood water receding at Sukkur and Guddu Barrages

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :The water has started receding at upper Sindh barrages in Indus River with low to medium flood at Guddu and medium flood at Sukkur Barrage on Sunday.

The water inflow and outflow at Guddu Barrage has been measured 4,74,795 cusecs. The inflow of the river at Sukkur Barrage measured 5,34,650 cusecs.

The river has submerged hundreds of villages in katcha area near Kandhkot- Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkur and Khairpur areas while villagers moving from their homes by boats to safer places.

According to Incharge Control Room, Abdul Aziz Soomro, the canals from Kotri Barrage carrying 12,625 cusecs. The water level is expected to further increase in Indus at Kotri Barrage.

Standing crops at large tracts of agriculture land have also drowned in the flooding.

