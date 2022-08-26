UrduPoint.com

Flood Wreaks Havoc In Quetta's Tourist Point Hana Orak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2022 | 09:12 PM

Flood wreaks havoc in Quetta's tourist point Hana Orak

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Heavy rains and hilly torrents have caused widespread destruction in Hana Orak, a tourist point of Quetta, killing a man and destroying several houses and orchards in the area.

Due to the incessant rains and communication infrastructure damage, land connection with the city has been cut off.

Many houses in the Hana area have collapsed due to the water entering the houses, the crops and Apple orchards have also been affected by the floods.

A person namely Ain Uddin was swept away and died in the high level flood in Hana Oorak. Orak Community Hall, bridges, roads, schools and shops have been inundated.

The area people have demanded of the government to declare Hana Orak, a calamity-hit area and initiate relief and rehabilitation at earliest.

