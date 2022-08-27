UrduPoint.com

Flood Wreaks Havoc In Shangla; Mini Hydropower Projects Destroyed

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2022 | 05:10 PM

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) ::Three persons were killed and various interconnecting roads were swept away by floods that wreaked havoc in Shangla on Saturday.

According to details more than 150 small power generating units were damaged in different areas of Shangla including Kana and Alpuri valley.

Electricity supply to major areas of Shangla was disrupted while crops and orchards were also damaged due to floods that inundated Shangla.

Heavy flood also swept away small bridges situated in Khan Khawar, Lowe Khawar, Amnawi Khawar where people are facing hardships due to severing of linking bridges.

Main portion of Ranial raod near Alpuri Bisham was also damaged due to flooding water that destroyed hundreds of houses in the district.

