Flooded Areas Inspected

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Flooded areas inspected

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq visited several areas affected by recent flash floods to assess the situation and oversee ongoing relief efforts.

Accompanied by senior officials, the Deputy Commissioner toured Mangwani, Mari Qasim Shah, Lala Dera, Mochi Wala Patan, and surrounding areas, where he was briefed by representatives of the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122, and other concerned departments. Officials informed him that flash floods had entered multiple settlements, damaging standing crops across thousands of acres of land.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr.

Farooq stated that all available resources were being deployed to rescue affected people and livestock. “The district administration, along with Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122, is playing a pivotal role in the ongoing rescue and relief operations,” he said.

In light of the release of additional water into the Sutlej River from India, the Deputy Commissioner directed relevant departments to make loudspeaker announcements, urging residents in low-lying and riverbank areas to evacuate immediately. He also instructed all departments to fully cooperate with residents during the evacuation process to ensure their safety.

