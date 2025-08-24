Flooded Areas Inspected
Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2025 | 04:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq visited several areas affected by recent flash floods to assess the situation and oversee ongoing relief efforts.
Accompanied by senior officials, the Deputy Commissioner toured Mangwani, Mari Qasim Shah, Lala Dera, Mochi Wala Patan, and surrounding areas, where he was briefed by representatives of the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122, and other concerned departments. Officials informed him that flash floods had entered multiple settlements, damaging standing crops across thousands of acres of land.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr.
Farooq stated that all available resources were being deployed to rescue affected people and livestock. “The district administration, along with Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122, is playing a pivotal role in the ongoing rescue and relief operations,” he said.
In light of the release of additional water into the Sutlej River from India, the Deputy Commissioner directed relevant departments to make loudspeaker announcements, urging residents in low-lying and riverbank areas to evacuate immediately. He also instructed all departments to fully cooperate with residents during the evacuation process to ensure their safety.
Recent Stories
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds
UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday
Emirati humanitarian aid convoy arrives in Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous ..
Foreign workers boosting Eurozone economy: ECB's Lagarde
Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham
MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric digital Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tree plantation urged as key solution to climate crisis1 minute ago
-
Sanitation inspected1 minute ago
-
Engr Amir Muqam visits Alkhidmat Foundation's relief camp in Manglawar1 minute ago
-
Flash floods devastate crops, settlements in Bahawalpur1 minute ago
-
Rs8860m budget approved for IUB1 minute ago
-
Flooded areas inspected1 minute ago
-
Pakistan can become global leader in Halal food export: FPCCI convener11 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi assures full support for international Tablighi Ijtima in Raiwind11 minutes ago
-
Sutlej: Indian water aggression inundates dozens of villages, destroys crops11 minutes ago
-
Four family members injured in Gas cylinder explosion11 minutes ago
-
Show-cause notices issued to 124 school heads for poor matric exam results11 minutes ago
-
25 outlaws held, drugs, weapons seized11 minutes ago