Flooded & forgotten: Poultry traders in Buner, Swat brace for winter without financial compensation

BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) As the chilly winds of pre winter sweep through the picturesque Pir Baba valley in Buner district, they carry with them a cold reminder of devastation for dozens of poultry dealers whose livelihoods were washed away in the recent floods.

Among them is 32-year-old Ehtisham Khan, a poultry dealer whose modest yet thriving business came to a standstill when the August 15 floods destroyed his three chicken shops, sweeping away over hundreds of live chickens in a matter of hours.

"The floods have ruined my business," says Ehtisham, his voice trembling and eyes glassy with emotion. “I stood there helpless as the water rose. I could do nothing but watch everything I had built disappear in a jiffy.”

Ehtisham, who deals in poultry across multiple districts, says he had invested years of hard work into establishing his business. “My entire setup comprises of chickens, feed, cages, and everything was gone in one night after a flash flood struck.”

Like many other local poultry farmers, Ehtisham had no insurance or safety net. He has now borrowed Rs. 500,000 from a relative to rebuild at least one shop and purchase live chicks before winter fully sets in.

“Winter in Buner is very harsh,” he says, supervising the ongoing construction of a new shop on a self-help basis. “If I don't restart by October, I may not be able to recover for months.”

The floods that ravaged the valley have displaced scores of small-scale poultry farmers, many of whom rely solely on poultry sales to feed their families. The lack of cold storage, destroyed supply chains, and damaged infrastructure have left the entire sector in limbo.

Ehtisham and others like him are now anxiously waiting for the compensation package announced by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. While promises have been made, ground-level disbursements have yet to fully materialize.

“We heard the government will help flood victims, but we haven't received anything yet,” he says, pausing briefly as he watches workers lay bricks on the muddy plot where his shop once stood.

Haji Shaukat Ali, President Poultry Association of Daggar Buner, said that poultry sectors received millions of rupees in losses during recent flooding. He said huge poultry stocks were ready for transportation to other districts when flood struck, inflicting colossal losses to poultry farming.

Besides compensation, he demanded interest-free loans up to Rs one million to flood-hit poultry farmers of Buner and other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Dr Aftab Ahmad, Director of the Poultry and Livestock Department KP, said that a survey of poultry and livestock damages in flood-hit districts, including Buner, was underway.

He said that compensation to affected poultry farmers would be provided on the basis of an inclusive survey report.

According to the KP Livestock and Poultry Department, the initial estimates of the flood losses indicate damages exceeding Rs 1.57 billion.

The flood caused death of over 5,000 livestock animals and over 10,000 poultry birds, while animals’ food was worth Rs 286 million.

The report indicates the stats of deceased in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa floods, including 1,091 goats, 1,682 calves, 1,089 cows, 822 buffaloes, and 544 sheep.

In district-wise breakdowns, Buner got the hardest hit, including 875 cows, 703 buffaloes, and 748 goats perished, and 9,000 poultry birds lost.

In Swat, 112 cows, 71 buffaloes, and 218 goats died, while Shangla recorded 63 cows, 38 buffaloes, and 116 goats.

The floods badly impacted 336 animal shelters across Mansehra, Shangla, Buner, and Swat, further intensifying the crisis for rural communities who totally depend on livestock for livelihood.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Information Adviser, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, maintains that the government is responding quickly to help flood victims.

Rs 664 million has been distributed to the families of 332 deceased and Rs 58 million went to owners of fully destroyed homes besides Rs 14.5 million to those with partial damage and Rs 15,000 in food aid per family was distributed via a mobile app.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur recently directed officials to expedite relief compensation. He ordered Rs 5 billion released to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and payment of compensation by last Sunday.

Besides Rs 100,000 per household for post-flood cleanup, compensation for shopkeepers as per pending damage assessments and inclusion of children of deceased without CNICs in the aid process were ordered.

As the days grow colder, hope is all that sustains these poultry farmers. For them, rebuilding is not just about business — it’s about survival.

“We are doing everything we can with our limited resources,” says Ehtisham. “But we can not do it alone. We need the KP government to stand by us now more than ever.”