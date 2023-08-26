Open Menu

Flooded Sutlej River Affects Villages In Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2023 | 03:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :The high-level flood in Sutlej river has forced people living in villages of river belt here to evacuate their families and cattle to safer areas.

Official sources in the district management and Punjab Emergency Service Department, Rescue 1122 said that due to high-level flood in Sutlej river as the India had release more water into it, villages located in river belt areas of Bahawalpur Division had been affected.

"Over 75,000 people have been evacuated from river belt areas of Bahawalnagar, Chishtian, Hasilpur, Qaimpur, islam Headworks, Khairpur Tamewali, Lal Suhanra, Dera Bakha, Jhangi Wala, Bahawalpur, Khanowali, Fatowali, Sama Satta and other areas during last few days in view of high-level flood in Sutlej river," the official sources Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Office said.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited flood relief camps set up in areas including Khairpur Tamewali, Lal Suhanra, Dera Bakha and Bahawalpur (Sadar Tehsil) where he inspected facilities being provided to people being evacuated from river belt areas.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the district management was ready to deal with any emergency situation caused by floodwater.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) of Punjab Emergency Service Department, Rescue 1122 Dr Baqir Hussain who was present at the flood relief camp said that dozens of rescue and relief camps had been set up in Bahawalpur river belt areas for people who had been affected from floodwater of Sutlej river.

"Meanwhile, Livestock Department, Government of Punjab has also set up their camps to provide treatment to cattle being evacuated from river belt areas. Reports reaching here suggested that standing crops on hundreds of acres have been submerged by floodwater in river belt areas of Bahawalpur division," Dr Baqir Hussain informed.

