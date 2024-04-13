Flooding at Hanna Urak reported

Flooding has been reported form Hanna Urak area, District Quetta, following the torrential rains

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Flooding has been reported form Hanna Urak area, District Quetta, following the torrential rains.

According to officials, high flow of water has been reported from Urak area as several vehicles are stuck in the affected area.

PDMA Balochistan swiftly responded and dispatched two Rescue Teams along with life saving equipment to safely evacuate stranded people.

One V Loader is also deployed to divert the flow of water and to recover the main Hanna Road.

APP/ask