Flooding At Hanna Urak Reported
Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2024 | 08:19 PM
Flooding has been reported form Hanna Urak area, District Quetta, following the torrential rains
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Flooding has been reported form Hanna Urak area, District Quetta, following the torrential rains.
According to officials, high flow of water has been reported from Urak area as several vehicles are stuck in the affected area.
PDMA Balochistan swiftly responded and dispatched two Rescue Teams along with life saving equipment to safely evacuate stranded people.
One V Loader is also deployed to divert the flow of water and to recover the main Hanna Road.
APP/ask
Recent Stories
25 injured as bus turns turtle near Margalla hills
Football: Italian Serie A table
Football: Italian Serie A result
Israel's oppression upon Palestinians worst act of open hostility: JI Sindh
Young boy shot dead in Kohat
CM reviews law, order, gives nod for setting up special unit on cyber crimes
Syrian state media: explosive device blows up car in Damascus
Germany to send additional Patriot system to Ukraine
Football: English Premier League table
Three killed in Bahawalnagar lightning
Death anniversary of famous poet, writer Farigh Bukhari observed
Polio victim contributing in fight against climate change, plans to travel 400 c ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
25 injured as bus turns turtle near Margalla hills7 minutes ago
-
Israel's oppression upon Palestinians worst act of open hostility: JI Sindh11 minutes ago
-
Young boy shot dead in Kohat11 minutes ago
-
CM reviews law, order, gives nod for setting up special unit on cyber crimes11 minutes ago
-
Three killed in Bahawalnagar lightning11 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of famous poet, writer Farigh Bukhari observed11 minutes ago
-
Polio victim contributing in fight against climate change, plans to travel 400 cities to plant sapli ..1 hour ago
-
IGP releases Rs 1.8m for cops medical expenses1 hour ago
-
Two youths drowned in Jhelum River1 hour ago
-
CM directs Larkana administration to install 56 walk-through gates ZA Bhutto's mazar1 hour ago
-
CPO orders arrest of woman’s attacker1 hour ago
-
Air ambulance service to start in June : CM1 hour ago