Flooding continues across northern Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :The floodwater inundated electricity gridstations while more houses collapsed as flooding continued in Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Jaccobabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot and other districts of northern Sindh on Sunday.

Power supply to various areas and communication system disrupted after precious equipment worth millions of rupees burnt due to the floods triggered by torrential rains in Thull taluka of Jaccobabad district.

The floods also devastated Katcha areas of Ghotki, Khairpur and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts and others where mud-thatched houses collapsed, causing huge losses to the residents.

Intra-district land links remained cut off in a number of areas as floods washed away roads and bridges besides collapsing houses and destroying standing crops.

The flood affectees in several areas of northern Sindh were living under the open sky, the relief was being provided by provincial government.

The torrential rains that started on Tuesday, continued on Sunday that collapsed thousands of mud-thatched houses and abodes besides destroying roads and bridges in overall in the northern Sindh.

The streets and bazaars across the region were giving a look of a pond, creating hardship for the pedestrians and motorists.

Business activities also affected badly due to the rains and the subsequent urban flooding in the area. People were seen draining out floodwater from their abodes and shops on a self-help basis.