Flooding in Sutlej river

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) A high-level flood situation was at the Ganda Singhwala in the Sutlej River near Kasur

where the water level has been recorded at 21.30 feet and water flow has been recorded

at 130,000 cusecs.

According to the Rescue 1122 sources, the areas affected by the flood water include

more than 30 villages, including Nagra Aimanpura, Mabooki, Basti Ibrahim, Mahiwala, Fatiwala.

The district administration is closely monitoring the situation, and emergency measures are

being taken for evacuation of people from the affected areas.

The Dc said that continuous announcements and alerts were being made through mosques

so that people can immediately move to safe places.

The deputy commissioner made it clear that the protection of lives and property of people was

being given top priority, while a complete ban had been imposed on crossing the river to avoid

any loss of life.