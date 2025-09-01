Flooding In Sutlej Triggers Mass Evacuations, Crop Devastation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2025 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Severe flooding in the Sutlej River, combined with heavy rains, has forced mass evacuations across the Bahawalnagar, Pakpattan, and Burewala regions. Officials have warned that hundreds of thousands of people living along both banks of the Sutlej River are at serious risk.
The Ministry of Water Resources reported that the Indian High Commission in Pakistan has informed them about the flood situation in the Sutlej. According to sources within the Ministry, high-level floods are expected at Harike Lower and Ferozepur Lower, with flood risk warnings active since 8 a.m. on Monday. In response, flood alerts have been issued to relevant institutions and provincial governments.
Meanwhile, the Sutlej’s raging waters continue to cause widespread destruction in the Burewala area. Floodwaters reaching 190,000 cusecs have inundated the region, breaking several protective dykes.
This has led to severe flooding in Sahoka and has completely washed away crops across thousands of acres, including cotton, paddy, maize, and sesame fields.
The extensive damage to farmland has resulted in a devastating loss for local farmers. Mohsin Mirza, a former senior official of the Agriculture Department, told APP that farmers in Punjab are facing immense losses due to historic flooding along the Sutlej River. He noted that climate change has intensified monsoon rains, exacerbating flood risks, destroying crops and livestock, and displacing communities.
Mirza added that the floods have caused a significant economic shock, wiping out standing crops and homes, which is expected to drive food inflation higher and potentially impact Pakistan’s GDP growth.
Recent Stories
Realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with Lucky Draws and Activities, Mar ..
Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400
BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During 1H-2025, Approves 10% Cash Di ..
PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Service Level Agreement to Enhance ..
PFUJ two days FEC meeting
Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously
Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class
China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit
Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IUB hosts 4th national Seerat-un-Nabi conference3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits flooded areas, reviews relief efforts3 minutes ago
-
GCWUS VC orders repairs3 minutes ago
-
Flooding in Sutlej triggers mass evacuations, crop devastation3 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler arrested3 minutes ago
-
CM reviews medical, relief facilities at Jhang flood camp3 minutes ago
-
Govt to give highest civil award to AC Pattoki3 minutes ago
-
Ministers review relief, rehabilitation activities13 minutes ago
-
Special secretary visits Sadhnai Headworks13 minutes ago
-
Gilani visits flooded areas, assures full support to victims13 minutes ago
-
Flash floods inundate crops, damage homes in Bahawalpur13 minutes ago
-
Sukkur District Council Launches Rescue Operation for Flood-Stranded People23 minutes ago