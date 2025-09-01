Open Menu

Flooding In Sutlej Triggers Mass Evacuations, Crop Devastation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Flooding in Sutlej triggers mass evacuations, crop devastation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Severe flooding in the Sutlej River, combined with heavy rains, has forced mass evacuations across the Bahawalnagar, Pakpattan, and Burewala regions. Officials have warned that hundreds of thousands of people living along both banks of the Sutlej River are at serious risk.

The Ministry of Water Resources reported that the Indian High Commission in Pakistan has informed them about the flood situation in the Sutlej. According to sources within the Ministry, high-level floods are expected at Harike Lower and Ferozepur Lower, with flood risk warnings active since 8 a.m. on Monday. In response, flood alerts have been issued to relevant institutions and provincial governments.

Meanwhile, the Sutlej’s raging waters continue to cause widespread destruction in the Burewala area. Floodwaters reaching 190,000 cusecs have inundated the region, breaking several protective dykes.

This has led to severe flooding in Sahoka and has completely washed away crops across thousands of acres, including cotton, paddy, maize, and sesame fields.

The extensive damage to farmland has resulted in a devastating loss for local farmers. Mohsin Mirza, a former senior official of the Agriculture Department, told APP that farmers in Punjab are facing immense losses due to historic flooding along the Sutlej River. He noted that climate change has intensified monsoon rains, exacerbating flood risks, destroying crops and livestock, and displacing communities.

Mirza added that the floods have caused a significant economic shock, wiping out standing crops and homes, which is expected to drive food inflation higher and potentially impact Pakistan’s GDP growth.

