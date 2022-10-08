Flood/rain affectees going back to their home towns: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio on Saturday said that on the directives of Sindh government, the rain/flood victims temporarily living in schools in Larkana district were now being sent from schools to their own areas, because the water situation was receding.

He said that the situation was improving so we were sending the victims to their homes.

DC said that the flood/rain affected people living in the tent cities, food, medicines and other essential items were being providing to them.