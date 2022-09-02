UrduPoint.com

Floods Affected 9.716 Mln In Sindh, Death Tally At 522: Info Minister

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2022 | 08:43 PM

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Friday, informed that 670,602 people from torrential rains and flood hit areas were shifted to 1975 relief camps set up by government

The minister while informing about details of the losses caused by the flood and rains in the province and rescue measures carried out in affected areas said that victims accommodated in relief camps were being provided with food, water, medicine and other relief items.

Over 9.716 million people in Sindh were directly affected by the torrential downpour and flash flooding, he informed and maintained that Sindh government was striving for relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims and rescuing the flood victims was its top priority.

He informed that death tally due to disaster has reached at 522 while 21,885 people have been injured. Moreover, 101,901 cattle have also perished throughout the province during the unprecedented rains and flash flooding, he added.

As many as 235 talukas and 1051 union councils have been affected by the rains, Memon said adding that 1.45 million houses have been damaged, completely or partially, while crops cultivated over 3.173 million acres have been destroyed.

