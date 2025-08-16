Open Menu

"Floods And Landslides Sever Key Roads In Gilgit-Baltistan, Travel Advisory Issued"

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2025 | 08:10 PM

"Floods and Landslides Sever Key Roads in Gilgit-Baltistan, Travel Advisory Issued"

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) has issued a travel advisory after heavy rains triggered floods and landslides, severely damaging major roads in Gilgit-Baltistan and adjoining northern areas.

According to the NEOC report, Somro Bridge, Ghanche, Saltoro Bridge, and Baghicha (Skardu) Bridge have sustained serious damage, cutting off traffic in the region.

The Jaglot-Skardu Road remains completely blocked, while routes in Dian, Thali Broq, and Kalti (Ghizer) are also closed for all kinds of travel.

Similarly, Gilgit, Jaglot, Goro, and Naltar roads are inaccessible, and the Gilgit-Hunza road at Gulmit and Gojal has also been blocked. The Babusar Top Road has been declared fully closed.

The NEOC has further warned of possible flash floods and landslides in Torghar, Battagram, Shangla, Lower Kohistan, Tatta Pani, Gilgit, Hunza, and Swat roads, posing serious threats to travelers.

Authorities have urged tourists and locals to prioritize safety, avoid unnecessary travel, and postpone their journeys until conditions improve.

