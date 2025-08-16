"Floods And Landslides Sever Key Roads In Gilgit-Baltistan, Travel Advisory Issued"
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2025 | 08:10 PM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) has issued a travel advisory after heavy rains triggered floods and landslides, severely damaging major roads in Gilgit-Baltistan and adjoining northern areas.
According to the NEOC report, Somro Bridge, Ghanche, Saltoro Bridge, and Baghicha (Skardu) Bridge have sustained serious damage, cutting off traffic in the region.
The Jaglot-Skardu Road remains completely blocked, while routes in Dian, Thali Broq, and Kalti (Ghizer) are also closed for all kinds of travel.
Similarly, Gilgit, Jaglot, Goro, and Naltar roads are inaccessible, and the Gilgit-Hunza road at Gulmit and Gojal has also been blocked. The Babusar Top Road has been declared fully closed.
The NEOC has further warned of possible flash floods and landslides in Torghar, Battagram, Shangla, Lower Kohistan, Tatta Pani, Gilgit, Hunza, and Swat roads, posing serious threats to travelers.
Authorities have urged tourists and locals to prioritize safety, avoid unnecessary travel, and postpone their journeys until conditions improve.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Self-Defence takes lead in fifth round opener of Khaled bin Mohamed bin ..
Sultan bin Ahmed, Egypt's Minister of Higher Education discuss strategic partner ..
UAE condemns terrorist attack in northern Pakistan
European leaders welcome President Trump’s efforts to end war in Ukraine
MBZUAI begins new academic year with largest-ever cohort of over 400 students
Ports in Oman see growth in handling containers
Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakistan 2025 Awards
Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday
Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in Spain
Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week on Octobe ..
Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza
Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy rains trigger flash floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Abdul Wali Khan University donates one day salary for flood victims1 minute ago
-
"Floods and Landslides Sever Key Roads in Gilgit-Baltistan, Travel Advisory Issued"1 minute ago
-
CM KP releases Rs 1.5b each to PDMA, Communication Department for relief activities1 minute ago
-
KP CM directs expediting relief efforts in fllood hit areas during emergency meeting1 minute ago
-
Relief operations accelerated in Torghar after flood damage11 minutes ago
-
Punjab Parliamentary Secretary pays rich tribute to martyrs11 minutes ago
-
"Three Arrested for Counterfeiting,Authorities Crack Down on Fake Goods"11 minutes ago
-
18 outlaws arrested, drugs & weapons recovered11 minutes ago
-
Governor calls for unity, declares Malakand division disaster-hit after cloudburst devastation11 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to be visiting flood affected districts soon: Muqam11 minutes ago
-
DPO Buner urges public to avoid travel in flood affected areas11 minutes ago
-
"Nazriya Pakistan Council Celebrates Independence Day"21 minutes ago