Floods Can't Hinder Journey Of Service: Maryam

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2025 | 07:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) On the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, extensive rescue and relief operations are in full swing across flood-affected districts. Provincial ministers, assembly members, commissioners, deputy commissioners, and relevant officers are actively supervising efforts in the field to ensure timely assistance to affected families.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that “even floods cannot hinder the journey of service.” She praised the dedication and compassion of rescue teams, citing the example of responders who reached Drasaan Wali Bheini with a large boat after receiving a distress call from a villager whose daughter’s dowry was drowning in floodwaters. The teams safely recovered and transported the dowry to secure ground, reflecting their commitment to service beyond duty.

The CM also appreciated the tireless efforts of medical staff at field hospitals and Clinics-on-Wheels operating in Lahore, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, and other flood-hit areas. She noted that patients were being provided treatment and medicines at their doorsteps, with diagnostic tests and medical care delivered in the field. In some locations, doctors and paramedics continued working while wearing life jackets, ensuring uninterrupted healthcare for victims.

Punjab Police have also played a leading role in the relief effort. Police personnel assisted in large-scale evacuations, particularly in Bahawalnagar and surrounding areas, using boats to rescue stranded families. Citizens paid tribute to officers who carried small children in their arms while moving them to safety.

