UrduPoint.com

Floods Caused Rs 7 Bln Revenue Loss To Railways: NA Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Floods caused Rs 7 bln revenue loss to railways: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday apprised the National Assembly Pakistan Railways suffered Rs 7 billion revenue loss due to last year's devastating flash flood in the country as railways operation remained suspended for 42 days.

Replying to a point of order raised by Aliya Kamran, the minister said Pakistan Railways did not receive a single penny despite efforts to get some funds from the finance ministry or Federal government due to financial constraints.

Despite the financial crunch, an amount of Rs 650 million was arranged to link Quetta with other parts of the country, he added.

He said Quetta railways track was severely damaged by devastating floods last year. However, operation from Balochistan has been fully restored.

He said Railways was among those organizations which pay salaries and pensions to the employees from its own resources and the government only bridged the gap. The federal government has also been requested to arrange some funds for railways.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Balochistan Quetta Flood Khawaja Saad Rafique From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Easy Access to Exceptional Customer Support: A Com ..

Easy Access to Exceptional Customer Support: A Comprehensive Guide to vivo's Com ..

20 minutes ago
 Service delivery should govern competition for pub ..

Service delivery should govern competition for public office: PM

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th April 2023

6 hours ago
 Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi- ..

Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi-finals

12 hours ago
 Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..

Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on 27th night of Ramadan

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.