Floods: CM Orders Mianwali Admin To Remain Alert

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2022 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has ordered the Mianwali administration and the departments concerned to remain alert in the wake of expected floods.

He ordered for completing all essential preparations in order to cope up with any untoward situation, saying that all resources should be utilised for timely evacuation of people, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

The CM ordered for taking effective and comprehensive preventive measures. He also ordered for maintaining surplus stock of medicines, clean drinking water arrangements, fodder for the livestock and necessary items, saying that the flow of Indus River should be monitored 24 hours.

He directed the officers concerned to visit the site and review the situation. He said that boats, de-watering sets and other necessary gadgets should remain hundred per cent functional.

