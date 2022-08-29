Floods cut off Kundia tehsil from Kohistan, hampering relief operations

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Kundia, a remote mountainous tehsil of Kohistan, has been cut off from rest of the district due to severe damage to road infrastructure by the devastating floods, which are hampering relief operations.

Anwarul Haq, tehsil chairman Kundia told media persons here that Kundia tehsil was cut off from Dasu, Pattan and other towns of Kohistan district where roads and bridges were severely damaged due to massive flooding.

He said flood victims were looking for clean drinking water, medicines and food. Anwarul Haq said flood has affected over 2,000 houses besides wheat, maize, food and non-food items in Kundia.

Anwarul Haq said water has started receding at Kundia tehsil and huge amount was required for re-construction of destroyed roads, bridges and others infrastructure. He appealed philanthropists to generously contribute for assistance of flood victims.