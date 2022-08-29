Floods damage parks, children play areas in Nowshera

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :The devastating floods have badly damaged family parks and children play areas including the famous Azakhel Park in Nowshera district.

Located on main GT Road at Azakhel village, the Azakhel Park's greenery, gardens and recreational spots were destroyed by the August 27 floods. "I was hurt to see my famous park in a deserted condition today," said Professor Dr Naveed Farooq of Abdul Wali Khan University and a resident of Nowshera while talking to APP.

He said its children play area was also severally affected by the gushing water looking deserted look.

Like Azakhel, the flash floods also damaged parks in Nowshera and Charsadda and were closed for families and children due to flood devastation. Free swings in children and family parks of Nowshera and Charsadda were also destroyed.

Meanwhile, floodwater in River Kabul has started receding from affected villages of Mohib Banda, Dheri Mian Ishaq, Amankot, Pashtoonghari, Pir Sabaq and Aman Ghari after playing havoc with public properties. Flood victims have started coming back to their homes and started rehabilitation works on self-help basis.