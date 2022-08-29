UrduPoint.com

Floods Damage Parks, Children Play Areas In Nowshera

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Floods damage parks, children play areas in Nowshera

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :The devastating floods have badly damaged family parks and children play areas including the famous Azakhel Park in Nowshera district.

Located on main GT Road at Azakhel village, the Azakhel Park's greenery, gardens and recreational spots were destroyed by the August 27 floods. "I was hurt to see my famous park in a deserted condition today," said Professor Dr Naveed Farooq of Abdul Wali Khan University and a resident of Nowshera while talking to APP.

He said its children play area was also severally affected by the gushing water looking deserted look.

Like Azakhel, the flash floods also damaged parks in Nowshera and Charsadda and were closed for families and children due to flood devastation. Free swings in children and family parks of Nowshera and Charsadda were also destroyed.

Meanwhile, floodwater in River Kabul has started receding from affected villages of Mohib Banda, Dheri Mian Ishaq, Amankot, Pashtoonghari, Pir Sabaq and Aman Ghari after playing havoc with public properties. Flood victims have started coming back to their homes and started rehabilitation works on self-help basis.

Related Topics

Kabul Flood Water Road Charsadda Nowshera August Family From

Recent Stories

What is solution to Pakistan's timidity at top in ..

What is solution to Pakistan's timidity at top in format?

7 minutes ago
 Monsoon rains, floods claim 1,033 deaths across Pa ..

Monsoon rains, floods claim 1,033 deaths across Pakistan

27 minutes ago
 COAS visits army troops carrying out flood relief ..

COAS visits army troops carrying out flood relief efforts

35 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th August 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.