Floods Damage Various Crops, Cause Rs86.86bn Loss To Sindh: Mohammed Bux Mahar
Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2024 | 07:14 PM
The Sindh government's Agriculture Department has released an initial report detailing the damage caused to crops by the recent heavy monsoon rains
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The Sindh government's Agriculture Department has released an initial report detailing the damage caused to crops by the recent heavy monsoon rains.
The Agriculture Minister Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar announced that the floods have devastated various crops across Sindh, resulting in an estimated loss of Rs86.86 billion to farmers, according to a communique on Monday.
The Minister Mahar provided a breakdown of the damages, stating that 541,351 acres of crops have been completely destroyed. Specifically, 293,580 acres of cotton crops have been affected.
According to Mehar, rice crops have been fully destroyed on 35,271 acres and partially damaged on 269,016 acres. Similarly, date palms have suffered complete loss on 53,195 acres and partial loss on 32,849 acres.
The minister further noted that sugarcane crops have been fully destroyed on 26,382 acres and partially damaged on 69,689 acres. The unprecedented rains have led to a 21% loss in cotton and a 41% loss in date palms. Additionally, tomato nurseries have experienced a 3.4% loss, sesame 22%, onions 58%, chili peppers 12%, and vegetables 18%.
He also highlighted that the following districts have been severely impacted by the rains: Badin, Dadu, Ghotki, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Larkana, Sanghar, Thatta, Sajawal, Mirpurkhas, Khairpur, Umerkot, Tando Allahyar, Shikarpur, Nawabshah, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, and Tharparkar.
The Provincial Minister has directed the Agriculture Department officials to take immediate measures to protect the crops that have been partially affected to prevent further losses.
Recent Stories
Denmark wants to invest in Pakistan's mining industry
DPM Dar highlights role of education in shaping country’s future
Seminar titled "Protection from Harassment "held at SBBU
IESCO issues power shutdown programme
Pak team to feature in World Youth Scrabble C'ship
Buraidah Dates Carnival blends heritage, entertainment
CDA P3A to collaborate for sustainable projects in Islamabad
Free mobile veterinary campuses set up in Jhal Magsi
Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser of transport vi ..
New sewer line to be laid after approval of Rs.12 billion: DC
Father, son injured in Leopard attack
FESCO resolves 1184 complaints in one day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Denmark wants to invest in Pakistan's mining industry2 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar highlights role of education in shaping country’s future2 minutes ago
-
Seminar titled "Protection from Harassment "held at SBBU3 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues power shutdown programme3 minutes ago
-
CDA P3A to collaborate for sustainable projects in Islamabad21 minutes ago
-
Free mobile veterinary campuses set up in Jhal Magsi21 minutes ago
-
Father, son injured in Leopard attack23 minutes ago
-
FESCO resolves 1184 complaints in one day23 minutes ago
-
DC visits District Health office Nawabshah36 minutes ago
-
LG minister reviews municipal service delivery projects across Punjab21 minutes ago
-
PWPA Chairperson meets domestic violence victim, assures justice36 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of acid attack on girl, 2 women in Muzaffargarh36 minutes ago