Floods Damage Various Crops, Cause Rs86.86bn Loss To Sindh: Mohammed Bux Mahar

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2024 | 07:14 PM

The Sindh government's Agriculture Department has released an initial report detailing the damage caused to crops by the recent heavy monsoon rains

The Agriculture Minister Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar announced that the floods have devastated various crops across Sindh, resulting in an estimated loss of Rs86.86 billion to farmers, according to a communique on Monday.

The Minister Mahar provided a breakdown of the damages, stating that 541,351 acres of crops have been completely destroyed. Specifically, 293,580 acres of cotton crops have been affected.

According to Mehar, rice crops have been fully destroyed on 35,271 acres and partially damaged on 269,016 acres. Similarly, date palms have suffered complete loss on 53,195 acres and partial loss on 32,849 acres.

The minister further noted that sugarcane crops have been fully destroyed on 26,382 acres and partially damaged on 69,689 acres. The unprecedented rains have led to a 21% loss in cotton and a 41% loss in date palms. Additionally, tomato nurseries have experienced a 3.4% loss, sesame 22%, onions 58%, chili peppers 12%, and vegetables 18%.

He also highlighted that the following districts have been severely impacted by the rains: Badin, Dadu, Ghotki, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Larkana, Sanghar, Thatta, Sajawal, Mirpurkhas, Khairpur, Umerkot, Tando Allahyar, Shikarpur, Nawabshah, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, and Tharparkar.

The Provincial Minister has directed the Agriculture Department officials to take immediate measures to protect the crops that have been partially affected to prevent further losses.

