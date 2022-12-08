Floods damaged crops on 4.6m acres land in Sindh :Manzoor Wassan

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Agriculture Manzoor Hussain Wassan Thursday said the monsoon rains and ensuing floods devastated 4.6 million acres of agricultural land in the province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Agriculture Manzoor Hussain Wassan Thursday said the monsoon rains and ensuing floods devastated 4.6 million acres of agricultural land in the province.

Talking to media persons at 'Sar Sabz Kissan Convention', organized by Sindh Agriculture Department here , the adviser told that the calamity destroyed 100 percent of the cotton crop and 75 percent of the rice crops besides extensively damaging sugarcane, tomato, chilli and other crops.

He maintained that the government was putting in all efforts to increase the wheat production in Sindh even though it was encountering many challenges.

According to him, the Sindh government was trying to drain out rain and flood water in the remaining areas so that people could go back to their homes as early as possible.

Wassan informed that the Sindh government had distributed approximately 2 million tents and 3.

5 million ration bags among the flood affected people.

The advisor said after dewatering the flooded lands, the government was also providing awareness to the farmers about the wheat cultivation.

He reiterated that the government had decided to provide Rs 5,000 per acre to the affected farmers for purchase of wheat seeds.

Wassan acknowledged that there were complaints about the sale of adulterated fertilizers and assured that the government had started to take action against such elements.

Responding to a question, he said that the general elections would be held by the end of May, 2023, or in the start of June, 2023.

He said Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) was an ally of the government.

To another question, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI's) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan had lost the popular support.

"Now he will go back to where he came from and will play cricket," he said.