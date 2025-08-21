Floods Delay KPK,GB,Kashmir Cricket Hunt Trials
Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Prime Minister's Youth Programme (PMYP) has announced the postponement of the cricket talent hunt trials in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK),Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan by one week due to the recent floods in the region.
The trials, which were scheduled to take place in various cities, including Peshawar, will now be held at a later date.
According to an official,the decision to postpone the trials was made to ensure the safety and well-being of the participants, who were eagerly waiting to showcase their skills. The floods have caused significant disruptions, and the PMYP has taken this step to avoid any inconvenience to the young cricketers.
The cricket talent hunt initiative is a nationwide program designed to discover and groom rising cricket stars across Pakistan. The program provides young gamers with expert coaching and national exposure, offering a platform for aspiring cricketers to build professional careers in cricket at both national and international levels.
The postponement of the trials may cause inconvenience to the aspiring cricketers, but it is expected that the program will provide a valuable opportunity for young talent to emerge and shine in the cricketing world. The new dates for the trials will be announced soon, and interested participants are advised to stay updated through the official PMYP website or social media channels.
The PMYP's cricket talent hunt initiative has generated significant interest among young cricketers across Pakistan, and the postponement is not expected to dampen their enthusiasm. The program is a testament to the government's commitment to promoting sports development and youth empowerment in the country .
