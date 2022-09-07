UrduPoint.com

Floods Destroyed Sindh, Joint Efforts Needed For Relief Activities: PML-N Leader

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2022 | 05:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :The provincial president Pakistan Muslim League (N), Sayed Shah Muhammad Shah on Wednesday said the unprecedented rains had damaged infrastructure in different parts of the country while Sindh was the worst affected province.

Addressing a press conference here at Hyderabad Press club, Shah Muhammad Shah said his party had suspended political activities due to the floods and started providing rescue and relief assistance in flood hit areas.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had visited all the four provinces and the Gilgit-Baltistan and also announced a grant of Rs 15 billion for flood affected people of Sindh.

He appealed to Pakistan People's Party, MQM and other allied parties to suspend all political activities and join hands with his party in assisting rain hit people who has been displaced after their houses and residences were submerged.

Shah Muhammad Shah said that the national and provincial assembly members of Muslim League (N) were collecting funds for the relief of the flood victims and soon they will visit affected districts to distribute relief goods among the affectees.

He said that in this difficult time, we have to help the flood victims and to ensure their rehabilitation.

He praised Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah decision to save majority population.

PML-N leaders Soorath Thebo and others were also present on the occasion.

