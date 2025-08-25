Open Menu

Floods Devastate 31,600 Acres Of Standing Crops In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Floods devastate 31,600 acres of standing crops in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Recent rains and floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have caused widespread destruction, damaging not only human lives and property but also severely impacting the agricultural sector.

According to a detailed report issued by the provincial Agriculture Department, crops and orchards over 31,600 acres of land have been destroyed across 16 districts.

The report revealed that district Buner suffered the heaviest losses, where standing crops on 26,141 acres of land were completely washed away.

Buner also recorded the highest number of human casualties during the floods.

In Swat, crops over 3,750 acres were affected, while in Lower Dir 617 acres of farmland were damaged. In Shangla, 52 acres of standing crops were swept away.

The Agriculture Department further stated that maize crops suffered the greatest losses, followed by rice, vegetables, and orchards.

The report underlined that the damage to agriculture will have a direct impact on the livelihood of farming communities in the flood-affected districts.

