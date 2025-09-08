Floods Devastate Jalalpur Pirwala After Embankment Breach
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 08, 2025 | 12:19 PM
Inflow at Head Panjnad has been recorded at 609,669 cusecs while flow at Head Trimmu stands at 543,000 cusecs which has raised alarm across flood-prone regions
MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2025) A severe flood crisis has unfolded in Jalalpur Pirwala after a local embankment breach caused devastating inundation, submerging multiple settlements as the Chenab River’s flow surged to dangerous levels.
The officials said that the floodwaters have entered homes, forcing residents to take shelter on rooftops with their families. The authorities have declared an emergency in the area and ordered the immediate evacuation of the city and adjoining villages.
The inflow at Head Panjnad has been recorded at 609,669 cusecs while the flow at Head Trimmu stands at 543,000 cusecs which raised alarm across flood-prone regions. Officials confirmed breaches in protective embankments near Jalalpur Pirwala, which worsened the crisis and inundated vast tracts of land.
In Jalalpur Pirwala, Shah Rasool and Bet Wahi embankments collapsed, allowing floodwaters to reach Bahadurpur.
The district administration has deployed five drones and 50 rescue boats to evacuate stranded people, while efforts continue to reinforce vulnerable embankments.
Meanwhile, in Jhang, the second wave of Chenab River flooding has affected over 300 villages, destroying crops spread across 281,000 acres. In Muzaffargarh’s Azmatpur area, another embankment breach submerged several settlements, displacing more than 7,000 people.
The high-level flooding is also ongoing in the Sutlej River, where waters have reached near Bahawalpur’s Northern Bypass, inundating nearby villages.
The rescue and relief operations have been intensified across southern Punjab while the authorities warned residents of further rainfall and a possible escalation in flood intensity.
