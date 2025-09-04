Floods force ECP to postpone by-elections in nine Punjab constituencies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday postponed by-elections for five National Assembly and four Punjab Provincial Assembly seats, which were originally scheduled to take place between September 18 and October 5, 2025.

The Election Commission stated that elections in Punjab could not be held due to the non-availability of polling staff, an insufficient number of law enforcement personnel, extensive damage to infrastructure, and the disenfranchisement of voters caused by widespread displacement following severe flooding in most areas of the province.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), by-elections have been postponed in several Punjab Constituencies due to widespread flooding.

The affected National Assembly constituencies include NA-66 (Wazirabad), NA-96 (Faisalabad-II), NA-104 (Faisalabad), NA-129 (Lahore-XII), and NA-143 (Sahiwal-III), with polling originally scheduled between September 18 and October 5, 2025.

Postponed Provincial Assembly constituencies include PP-73 (Sargodha-III), PP-87 (Mianwali-III), PP-98 (Faisalabad-I), and PP-203 (Sahiwal-VI), all of which were set to hold elections on either September 18 or October 5.