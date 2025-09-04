Floods Force ECP To Postpone By-elections In Nine Punjab Constituencies
Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2025 | 09:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday postponed by-elections for five National Assembly and four Punjab Provincial Assembly seats, which were originally scheduled to take place between September 18 and October 5, 2025.
The Election Commission stated that elections in Punjab could not be held due to the non-availability of polling staff, an insufficient number of law enforcement personnel, extensive damage to infrastructure, and the disenfranchisement of voters caused by widespread displacement following severe flooding in most areas of the province.
According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), by-elections have been postponed in several Punjab Constituencies due to widespread flooding.
The affected National Assembly constituencies include NA-66 (Wazirabad), NA-96 (Faisalabad-II), NA-104 (Faisalabad), NA-129 (Lahore-XII), and NA-143 (Sahiwal-III), with polling originally scheduled between September 18 and October 5, 2025.
Postponed Provincial Assembly constituencies include PP-73 (Sargodha-III), PP-87 (Mianwali-III), PP-98 (Faisalabad-I), and PP-203 (Sahiwal-VI), all of which were set to hold elections on either September 18 or October 5.
Recent Stories
Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan
Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC
Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow
Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Floods force ECP to postpone by-elections in nine Punjab constituencies1 minute ago
-
Torrential rains expected in Sindh and other parts of Pakistan from Sep 6–91 minute ago
-
Water level expected to start receding in Chenab within next 12 hours, says DC1 minute ago
-
Rescue 1122 set up medical camps at Bhanoat, Kalyan Bund1 minute ago
-
AJK Prime Minister highlights government's transformative achievements1 minute ago
-
WFP, BISP leadership reaffirm commitment to nutrition security in Pakistan11 minutes ago
-
11th Rabi-ul-Awwal to be observed as Day of Prayer21 minutes ago
-
First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari urges citizens to heed safety guidelines in flood-prone areas31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Japan reaffirm commitment to enhance ties31 minutes ago
-
Annual Seerat Conference held at Ameer-ud-Din Medical College41 minutes ago
-
Election tribunal rejects petitions of Parvez Elahi, wife41 minutes ago
-
Step afoot to address education issues for development of knowledge: Raheela51 minutes ago