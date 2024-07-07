Floods, glacier bursts likely in 11 districts of KP: Monsoon Alert

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a monsoon alert, warning of potential floods and glacier bursts in eleven districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PDMA has instructed all district administrations in the province to remain vigilant, reported a private news channel.

According to the PDMA alert, thunderstorms and heavy rains are expected in the mountainous areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

There was also a possibility of dusty winds and floods in low-lying areas.

Districts that may be affected include Swat, Chitral Lower, Chitral Upper, Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Charsadda, DI Khan, Nowshera, Tank, and Shangla.

The PDMA highlighted that rising temperatures and melting glaciers could lead to flooding. Despite the alert, the situation is currently normal in all districts of KP.

PDMA said that to mitigate potential disasters, control rooms will be established in the affected districts.