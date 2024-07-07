Open Menu

Floods, Glacier Bursts Likely In 11 Districts Of KP: Monsoon Alert

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Floods, glacier bursts likely in 11 districts of KP: Monsoon Alert

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a monsoon alert, warning of potential floods and glacier bursts in eleven districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PDMA has instructed all district administrations in the province to remain vigilant, reported a private news channel.

According to the PDMA alert, thunderstorms and heavy rains are expected in the mountainous areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

There was also a possibility of dusty winds and floods in low-lying areas.

Districts that may be affected include Swat, Chitral Lower, Chitral Upper, Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Charsadda, DI Khan, Nowshera, Tank, and Shangla.

The PDMA highlighted that rising temperatures and melting glaciers could lead to flooding. Despite the alert, the situation is currently normal in all districts of KP.

PDMA said that to mitigate potential disasters, control rooms will be established in the affected districts.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Alert Lead Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Upper Dir Shangla Tank May All Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

5 hours ago
 Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

14 hours ago
 PTI's rally permission revocation purely administr ..

PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah

14 hours ago
 Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" ..

Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum

14 hours ago
 MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

14 hours ago
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

14 hours ago
 Peace vital for progress, economic development: Kh ..

Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..

15 hours ago
 Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

15 hours ago
 Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakist ..

Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19

15 hours ago
 Punjab Food department issues notification of flou ..

Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices

15 hours ago
 Police conduct sweeping search operations in diffe ..

Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan