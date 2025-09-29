Floods in Punjab affect 8-10 percent of corn, paddy and cotton crops

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) According to official statistics and expert reports, only eight to 10 percent of the corn, paddy and cotton production in Punjab has been affected this year, the most important province in Pakistan for agriculture, has been affected by the floods.

After the flood waters receded, the provincial government is conducting a comprehensive survey of crop damage.

According to Punjab Disaster Management Authority document, about 1.8 million acres of the province's 20 million acres of agricultural land were affected by the flood waters, but according to experts, Punjab's farming system has shown resilience.

Consultant of the Punjab Agriculture Department and former Director General of Agriculture Punjab Dr. Anjum Ali Buttar said that the timing of the flood played a major role in limiting the damage. Only 8 to 10 percent of the corn, paddy and cotton production may be affected due to the floods.

Dr. Anjum Ali Buttar explained that fortunately, most of the crops had reached the maturity stage by then, so despite standing in water, they did not suffer much damage.

By September, most of the kharif crops in Punjab are either stable or close to harvesting.

He added that this biological maturity saved maize, rice and cotton plants from large-scale production loss even in standing water, which is why food and cash crops were not severely affected this time.

He said that this year, the market prices of maize and paddy are much higher, so Punjab farmers will not have to bear a huge financial loss. The Punjab government has already announced a compensation package for the affected farmers, while the payment of which will be based on the survey results.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has directed that the assessment of losses in the flood-affected areas be completed on an urgent basis.