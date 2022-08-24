Floods in Sukkur claim 58 lives, damage 5000 houses: PDMA

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :A total of 58 people have lost their lives and 92 others were reported injured in Sukkur division due to heavy rainfall and floods.

The incessant rainfall and floods have also damaged over 5,000 houses among them 805 were completely demolished, said Provincial Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday.

Most of the deaths were reported from the Khairpur district where 47 people lost their lives, it added.