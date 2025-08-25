Open Menu

Floods Inundate 14,970 Acres In Burewala,affects Thousands

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Floods inundate 14,970 acres in Burewala,affects thousands

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Rising water in River Sutlej has submerged over 14,970 acres of land in Burewala tehsil,affecting around 5,500 people,here on Monday.

According to a spokesperson,while briefing the media on the latest flood situation, Assistant Commissioner(AC)Captain (R) Arshad Iqbal said that a flow of 50,000 cusecs was currently passing through the river,inundating villages including Gahi Shah,Saldira Uthar,Purana Saldira,Sahoka,Bhattian and Jamlira.

Over 500 stranded people have been rescued by emergency teams,while nearly 5,000 others shifted to safer places on their own.

Rescue 1122 has deployed 36 personnel with six boats at four locations to continue evacuations.

Tent villages have been established in Farooqabad,37/KB and 315/EB, where women were being accommodated in schools and tents and men separately.

The camps were being supplied with bedding,utensils,stoves,drinking water and food,while fodder was arranged for livestock.

The AC warned that another 4,000 people may be affected in the next 24 hours,adding that all departments were on high alert and fully prepared to tackle the situation.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

5 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

21 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

21 hours ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

21 hours ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

21 hours ago
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

24 hours ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan