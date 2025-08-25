Floods Inundate 14,970 Acres In Burewala,affects Thousands
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2025 | 01:50 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Rising water in River Sutlej has submerged over 14,970 acres of land in Burewala tehsil,affecting around 5,500 people,here on Monday.
According to a spokesperson,while briefing the media on the latest flood situation, Assistant Commissioner(AC)Captain (R) Arshad Iqbal said that a flow of 50,000 cusecs was currently passing through the river,inundating villages including Gahi Shah,Saldira Uthar,Purana Saldira,Sahoka,Bhattian and Jamlira.
Over 500 stranded people have been rescued by emergency teams,while nearly 5,000 others shifted to safer places on their own.
Rescue 1122 has deployed 36 personnel with six boats at four locations to continue evacuations.
Tent villages have been established in Farooqabad,37/KB and 315/EB, where women were being accommodated in schools and tents and men separately.
The camps were being supplied with bedding,utensils,stoves,drinking water and food,while fodder was arranged for livestock.
The AC warned that another 4,000 people may be affected in the next 24 hours,adding that all departments were on high alert and fully prepared to tackle the situation.
