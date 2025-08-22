Floods, landslides cut off villages in Ghizer district of Gilgit-Baltistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

District administration says landslides struck both sides of Tali Das stream, blocking Gilgit-Shandur road and cutting off all traffic

GILGIT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- August 22nd, 2025) The flash floods and landslides wreaked havoc in Ghizer district of Gilgit-Baltistan late Wednesday night, leaving the entire population of Raushan village stranded and dozens of residents trapped.

The district administration said that the landslides struck both sides of the Tali Das stream, blocking the Gilgit-Shandur road and cutting off all traffic.

Several surrounding villages have also been isolated due to the blockage.

Interior Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Shams Lone confirmed that the floods had caused extensive damage in the area, though no casualties were reported.

He said reports had been received of people trapped in Raushan village, and an emergency helicopter was requisitioned for rescue operations.

On the instructions of the commander of Force Command Northern Areas (FCNA), a helicopter was immediately dispatched.

Ghizer police said around 50 people were stranded in Raushan village and had appealed to authorities for urgent evacuation to safer locations.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Ghizer stated that the flow of the Ghizer River was blocked around 3am due to the landslide, causing water to accumulate and posing a severe risk of further flooding and erosion in nearby settlements.

He added that timely alerts were issued to residents, preventing any loss of life.