Floods, Landslides Cut Off Villages In Ghizer District Of Gilgit-Baltistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 22, 2025 | 11:27 AM
District administration says landslides struck both sides of Tali Das stream, blocking Gilgit-Shandur road and cutting off all traffic
GILGIT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- August 22nd, 2025) The flash floods and landslides wreaked havoc in Ghizer district of Gilgit-Baltistan late Wednesday night, leaving the entire population of Raushan village stranded and dozens of residents trapped.
The district administration said that the landslides struck both sides of the Tali Das stream, blocking the Gilgit-Shandur road and cutting off all traffic.
Several surrounding villages have also been isolated due to the blockage.
Interior Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Shams Lone confirmed that the floods had caused extensive damage in the area, though no casualties were reported.
He said reports had been received of people trapped in Raushan village, and an emergency helicopter was requisitioned for rescue operations.
On the instructions of the commander of Force Command Northern Areas (FCNA), a helicopter was immediately dispatched.
Ghizer police said around 50 people were stranded in Raushan village and had appealed to authorities for urgent evacuation to safer locations.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Ghizer stated that the flow of the Ghizer River was blocked around 3am due to the landslide, causing water to accumulate and posing a severe risk of further flooding and erosion in nearby settlements.
He added that timely alerts were issued to residents, preventing any loss of life.
Recent Stories
Scientists develop energy-saving, heat-reducing cement
Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit adopts UAE initiative to curb cyber abuse
Magnitude 7.5 earthquake hits off South American tip
ADNEC Group receives International Renewable Energy Certificate
Smart and Autonomous Systems Council organises inaugural Abu Dhabi Autonomous We ..
Al Seer Marine unveils AI transformation strategy
FM Wang reiterates China’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s sovereignty
Floods, landslides cut off villages in Ghizer district of Gilgit-Baltistan
Japan's core inflation slows in July
Study links inadequate water intake to greater stress response
Saudi Defense Ministry signs partnership agreement with US National Guard of Ind ..
Jordan inaugurates first CNG filling station
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Viral video exposes two ICT police officials in bribery scandal6 minutes ago
-
UK Announces £1.33 Million in Humanitarian Aid to Support Pakistan’s Monsoon Response6 minutes ago
-
IPO Pakistan chairman stresses mass awareness, curriculum inclusion of IP laws6 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt expresses deep grief over Lasbela road tragedy16 minutes ago
-
'Mechanical watches hold greater artistic value than digital ones,' claims Pakistan’s first female ..16 minutes ago
-
Female drug trafficker sentenced to 9 years in prison26 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates family park in Commissioner colony56 minutes ago
-
Rescuers save woman attempting suicide1 hour ago
-
Man killed in a road accident1 hour ago
-
Laborer killed over old enmity1 hour ago
-
Dera police arrest two suspects, recover illegal arms in operations1 hour ago
-
Jhpiego launches fund raising campaign for help of flood victims2 hours ago