UrduPoint.com

Floods Leave Over 3.6 Mln Workers Jobless: Sajid Turi

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Floods leave over 3.6 mln workers jobless: Sajid Turi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi said that over 3.6 million workers had lost their jobs due to the recent floods, increasing the ratio of unemployment across the country.

Speaking at a press conference here on Tuesday, the minister appealed to the international community for the restoration of jobs and businesses for the workers and small businessmen in the flood affected areas to prevent unemployment.

Turi said that over 30 million people were severely affected by the floods across the country; more than 1,500 people died and over one million houses were damaged, he added.

He further said that the International Labor Organization (ILO), and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development would take measures to help the unemployed workers.

The ministry and the ILO agreed to prepare a plan to provide immediate employment to the workers.

Turi said, "Thousands of industrial and daily wage laborers have become unemployed due to floods. Our priority is to end unemployment of workers in collaboration with international organisations.

"The ministry is well aware of all kinds of problems being faced by workers and is trying hard to solve them," he said.

The minister expressed his commitment to cooperate with the ILO and other international organisations for the speedy rehabilitation of the victims.

Related Topics

Flood Died Ilo All Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan ..

GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan as Chief Guest

3 hours ago
 Information on expanding cooperation between Turkm ..

Information on expanding cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) electio ..

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) elections 22/23 have entered the fina ..

3 hours ago
 UHS plans to extend in-service death benefits to i ..

UHS plans to extend in-service death benefits to its staff

4 hours ago
 Citizens of Islamabad take a break from chaos to a ..

Citizens of Islamabad take a break from chaos to attend Art Therapy by Atom Camp

4 hours ago
 Jamshed Dasti arrested in dishonesty case in Rawal ..

Jamshed Dasti arrested in dishonesty case in Rawalpindi

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.