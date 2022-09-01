UrduPoint.com

Floods, Rains Caused Massive Agricultural Losses In Balochistan, Says Secretary

Secretary Agriculture Balochistan Umaid Ali Khokhar on Thursday said that recent floods and rains had caused massive agricultural losses in Balochistan while joint survey team had started the estimation of the damages in the agriculture sector from August 25 in the province

He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony of giving the keys of green tractors to the farmers of Balochistan on behalf of the Department of Agriculture at a 50% discounted price.

He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony of giving the keys of green tractors to the farmers of Balochistan on behalf of the Department of Agriculture at a 50% discounted price.

Director General Department of Agricultural Engineering Balochistan Syed Bashir Ahmad Agha, Director General Agricultural Balochistan Abdul Wahab Kakar and General Secretary of Farmer Action Committee Abdul Rehman Bazai also addressed the function.

The Secretary Agriculture Department said the officers and staff of MMD had performed well during the recent rains and flood situation for which they deserve appreciation.

He added saying that 188 green tractors would be provided to the cultivators of Balochistan this year at 50% discounted rates, while a summary for the purchase of 1,200 tractors has also been sent to the Chief Minister Balochistan.

Agriculture Secretary Umaid Ali Khokhar said that the monsoon rains that started from June caused agricultural losses of Rs52 billion until July 19, while the damage caused by rains was estimated to be more than 98 billion rupees and agriculture in the province has been completely destroyed.

He said that the joint survey team had started the survey of the damages in the agriculture sector from August 25 saying that the survey team included Deputy Commissioner, Agriculture Department, officers of Pakistan Army and officers of other institutions.

He said that during the recent rains and flooded railways, the officers and staff of the Agricultural Engineering Department performed their services well, while paying rich tribute to them for performing well in hit areas of the province.

