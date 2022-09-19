UrduPoint.com

Floods, Rains Kill 13; Destroy Schools, Bridges In Dir Lower

Published September 19, 2022

Floods, rains kill 13; destroy schools, bridges in Dir Lower

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The recent floods and heavy rains killed 13 people and injured 7 others in Dir Lower besides causing heavy damages to educational institutions and other infrastructure, said district administration while sharing a report on flood losses with the media persons here on Monday.

According to the report, besides causing loss of lives, the destructive floods also destroyed or damaged educational, electricity, communication and other infrastructure in the district.

In Dir Lower, it said, 13 schools were totally destroyed while 117 schools were left partially damaged by the floods.

One bridge in the district was entirely washed away by the gushing waters of the flash floods, while seven bridges were partially damaged.

It further said that a survey was being conducted to assess the scale of more damages in the districts due to floods adding that DDMU Dir Lower would soon issue a report in that regard.

On the occasion, IT Officer Iftikhar Khan said in Talash area the other day, rains inflicted heavy losses on standing crops including those of tomato, corn and other seasonal vegetables.

He informed that to compensate the farmers, the DDA and Statistical Officer SRS and SMS Fasihuddin visited the damaged fields to evaluate the scale of losses.

