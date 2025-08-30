Floods submerge 2,038 villages in Punjab, affect 1.5m people : senior minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that the Punjab government was

carrying out the largest rescue and relief operation in the province’s history to support

flood-affected citizens.

Sharing official figures with the media, she informed that 30 people had lost their lives while 2,038 villages

across Punjab had been inundated by floodwaters from the Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers, affecting more than 1.5 million people. Of these, over 481,000 individuals have been safely relocated. She added that 1,169 villages were impacted by the River Chenab, 462 by the Ravi, and 391 by the Sutlej.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that 511 relief camps and 351 medical camps were operating round-the-clock, where 6,373 people were currently housed. To protect livelihoods, over 405,000 livestock had also been rescued and are being treated at 321 veterinary camps.

She further informed that the number of boats deployed in rescue missions has been increased to 808, enabling the safe evacuation of 68,477 people in just 36 hours.

The minister said that the Chief Minister is personally supervising the entire response and has mobilized every available resource to save lives and provide relief. Provincial ministers, assembly members, district administrations, Rescue 1122, police, civil defense, and all relevant institutions are actively engaged as one team, ensuring a coordinated effort in the most severe flood Punjab has faced in decades.

She said that climate change has now turned into a serious disaster, making the introduction of advanced early warning systems indispensable. She added that once recovery is complete, a comprehensive anti-encroachment drive will be launched, and an integrated long-term strategy will be prepared to minimize future risks.

The senior minister paid rich tribute to the rescue and relief workers, describing them as “our heroes”, and reaffirmed that rehabilitation and compensation for flood victims remain the government’s top priority.