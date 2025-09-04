Floods Submerge Vast Areas As Chenab, Ravi And Sutlej Rivers Overflow
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 04, 2025 | 05:59 PM
Multan is at risk as all major rivers including Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej have high floods
MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2025) A severe flood situation has developed in southern Punjab as rivers Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej continue to swell, inundating large areas and displacing thousands of residents.
At Shershah in Multan, the water level in the Chenab River crossed dangerous limits while at Head Sidhnai, heavy inflows caused a breach in the Sidhnai Canal, submerging Basti Khokhran and surrounding localities.
Officials confirmed that the canal has received nearly four times its capacity, and efforts are underway to plug the breach.
Meanwhile, floodwaters from Ravi overflowed into link canals, causing two breaches in the Rango Canal along Multan Road, leaving dozens of settlements under water.
Authorities are attempting to repair the breaches, while heavy pressure has also mounted on the Akbar Flood Bund as the flood surge passes through Multan.
According to Punjab Irrigation Department, the water level at Akbar Flood Bund has reached 414 feet, nearing the critical 417 feet mark.
If it rises further, a controlled breach at Head Muhammadwala may be ordered.
Commissioner Multan confirmed that emergency measures are being taken to protect populated areas and that flood relief camps are receiving displaced residents.
Several villages including Akbarpur, Alamdi Sora, Banda Sandeela, Basti Bakhshwala, and Basti Kotwal, have been completely submerged.
In Vehari district, authorities reported that 95 percent evacuation from low-lying areas of Burewala and Mailsi has been completed.
Flood levels at Head islam on the Sutlej River remain high, with Jamlira facing severe flooding.
Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab, Irfan Ali Kathia, warned that the next 24 hours are critical for Multan.
He said floods across Punjab’s three rivers have submerged 1.3 million acres of land, affecting nearly 4,000 villages — a scale unprecedented in recent history.
He added that unexpected heavy rainfall in Gujrat has further complicated rescue operations, straining emergency response efforts across the province.
