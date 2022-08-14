Floods wash away Ratodero Road in Khuzdar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :A flood from the height of Wingo Hill washed away a significant part of Khuzdar-Ratodero Highway on Sunday, suspending the inter-province traffic between Balochistan and Sindh.

According to the deputy commissioner Khuzdar, the highway is closed from both sides of Wingo Hill area which was washed away by a fresh flood.

He also urged people to avoid traveling on the road, saying that restoration work would be started on Monday in daylight.

He said that all efforts would be made to restore the road within 24 hours in order to provide facilities to people in the area.