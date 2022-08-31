Floods washed away crops, caused disruption of supply chain: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira on Tuesday said the flash floods have washed away standing crops that caused disruption of the supply chain of vegetables and fruits in the country.

Talking to private news channel, he said the government was taking all-out measures to minimize the miseries of flood-affected people by ensuring the provision of relief item.

He said the prime minister and other cabinet members were monitoring the rescue and relief operation in the flood-hit areas of the country.

Kaira said all the institutions with full spirit were engaged in the rescue operation and present on the ground to address the national calamity.

He added that Balochistan, Sindh, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and some districts of Punjab have been the hardest-hit by the unprecedented floods.