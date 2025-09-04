Floods wreak havoc in Punjab, hundreds of villages submerged, crops destroyed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Monsoon rains and severe flooding in rivers have taken a devastating toll in Punjab. The water level in Ravi, Sutlej and Chenab has risen to dangerous levels, by inundating hundreds of villages and completely destroying crops on lakhs of acres.

Flash floods and urban flooding in various areas have paralysed urban and rural life, while rescue agencies and district administrations are busy with relief operations.

According to official sources, the water level in the Ravi River has risen again at Shahdara, where there is currently high flood. According to the Flood Forecasting Division, a flood of 90,500 cusecs is passing through Shahdara. Similarly, the water level has also increased at Jasar and a flood of 82,140 cusecs is passing there. The water flow at Head Balloki has been recorded at 115,670 cusecs.

Punjab Police has been put on high alert due to the increase in flood situation in the rivers of Punjab. On the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab, rescue and relief operations have been intensified.

The process of evacuating people and livestock trapped in the flood-affected areas is underway, in which the help of Safe City thermal imaging technology and drone cameras is also being taken.

So far, Punjab Police has shifted 343,605 victims to safe places, including 134,395 men, 111,893 women, and 173,117 children. About 466,794 livestock of citizens have also been rescued.

Meanwhile, IG Punjab has issued instructions to the police in the flood-affected areas to remain alert and fully cooperate with other agencies in the rescue, relief and rehabilitation process. Security and surveillance have been increased in the evacuation areas, while flood relief camps have been ordered to ensure the provision of protection, accommodation, medicines and other facilities.

More than 16,000 officers and personnel of the Punjab Police are currently participating in the rescue operation.

On the other hand, dangerous floods and torrential rains in Ravi, Sutlej and Chenab have caused terrible devastation in many cities of Punjab. Hundreds of more villages have been submerged and crops standing on lakhs of acres have been completely destroyed. Severe urban flooding due to 506 mm of rain in Gujarat in 24 hours has paralysed urban and rural life.

In Kasur, 319,000 cusecs of water is flowing in the Sutlej River, due to which more than 100 villages including Nooriwala, Bhedian, Usmanwala have been submerged. The people of the area are forced to live under the open sky. 132 villages and 18,000 acres of land are submerged, causing agricultural losses running into crores of rupees.

Luddan, Kabirwala, Khanewal, Toba Tek Singh, Kot Momin, Chishtian, Shorkot, Multan, Lodhran and other districts have also been severely affected by floodwaters. Dams have broken at many places, educational institutions and government buildings have been destroyed. The floodwaters of the Chenab River are now entering Jhang, Shorkot, and southern areas of Punjab.

A document of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority reveals that 46 people have died in Punjab so far due to floods while 3.5 million people have been affected. About 4,000 settlements have been submerged and 1.5 million people have been rescued. The Chenab river is moving towards Jhang from Qadirabad, which will cause more problems. He also said that a floodwater of 900,000 cusecs will enter Sindh on the night of September 6 and 7.

A total of 1.326 million acres of agricultural land has been affected by the floods in Punjab. The highest damage has been caused in Faisalabad division, where 323,215 acres of crops have been destroyed. Crops standing on millions of acres have also been affected in Gujranwala, Gujrat, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal and Lahore divisions. The situation remains critical and the relevant agencies are continuously engaged in rescue and relief activities.