Floods Wreaks Havoc In Chitral : DC

Umer Jamshaid Published July 22, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Floods wreaks havoc in Chitral : DC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Several houses and link bridges were washed away in Lower and Upper Chitral due to floods as residents of Miragram, Koghzi, Kari and Kailash Valley have evacuated their houses.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner Chitral Muhammad Ali said that land communication had been disconnected with Upper Chitral.

The district administration has dispatched rescue teams to the affected areas, the DC said.

Garm Chashma and Dineen Road had been opened, he said, adding, the highways of Chitral were flooded but there was no loss of life had been reported.

