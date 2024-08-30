Floodwater Damages Gas Pipeline In Bolan, Supply Suspended To Balochistan
Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2024 | 09:12 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The floodwater washed away Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC)'s 18-inch diameter supply gas pipeline near Killi Satakzai area of Bolan district late Thursday night which suspended gas supply of respective districts of Balochistan including Quetta.
According to SSGS’s spokesman Salman Ahmed Siddiqui, the gas supply was suspended due to damaging of pipeline in some areas including Quetta city, Mastung, Kalat, Kulpur, Mach, Pishin and adjacent areas.
He said the team would mobilize for the repair work of the damaged pipeline in Bolan’s Killi Satakzai.
Siddiqui said that the SSGC apologize to its customers and would inform through media about the development of
the damaged gas pipeline.
Talking to APP on phone the spokesman said the repairing team of the SSGC would initiate work of damage pipeline on Saturday after security clearance due to law and order.
He said that Bolan received heavy rain on Friday and the SSGC team could not start repair work of the damaged pipeline due to rain in the area.
Residents of Quetta told APP that citizens were facing difficulties in respective areas including Quetta city due to suspension of gas supply.
They said that shopkeepers have increased the price of LPG per kg due to damaged gas pipeline.
They also urged the provincial government to take measures to immediately repair the damaged gas pipeline so that citizens may not face difficulties.
