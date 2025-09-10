Floodwater enters more areas in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Floodwater has entered more areas of Bahawalpur after a breach occurred in another zamindara (private) dykes while over 100 mauzajaat and villages have been inundated by floodwater in the district.

The official sources in the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) confirmed that flood water had entered more areas of Northern Bypass and Jhangiwala after breach occurred in private dykes. They said that over 100 mauzajaat and villages had been inundated by flood water while around 150,000 people had been affected by flash flood of Sutlej river in Bahawalpur district.

They said that 34 rescue boats and hundreds of rescuers of the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 had been participating in rescue operation in flood-hit areas of Bahawalpur district, adding that a large number of flood affectees had been shifted to 34 relief camps established in different areas of the district.

The official sources in the district management said that Tera Pati, Mahajar Wala, Baqirpur, Saeedabad, Chakri Siyal, Bhindi Mian, Dera Lala, Dera Bakha, Tara Garh, Goth Shah, Uch and several other areas had been inundated by flood water. They, however, said that rescue and relief operation was underway in the flood-hit areas. It is recalled here that presently, over 100,000 cusec water had been flowing beneath Empress Bridge on Sutlej river in Bahawalpur.