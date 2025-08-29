Floodwater pressure at Shahdara likely to remain for 4 to 6 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia in a statement of Friday said that floodwater pressure is being maintained at Shahdara area, while water pressure is expected to remain for the next 4 to 6 hours.

Irfan Kathia said that some societies have received water but no casualties so far have been reported, the district administration is fully dynamic.

Kathia said that August 26 was the toughest day for Punjab, the flow of water in the river Ravi was extremely sharp, adding at present a rally of 5 million cusecs is passing through the Chiniot Bridge.

The DG PDMA added that the time has come, all the routes on the water lanes will have to be evacuated, climate change is a fact that things have to be improved accordingly.

Furthermore, the Punjab government has issued orders for the public to immediately evacuate the river banks and low-lying areas. Register at relief camps, staying at home can be dangerous and never go near rivers for recreation or making videos.