Floodwater Starts Receding In Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Floodwater starts receding in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The floodwater level in the Sutlej River passing through Bahawalpur has started to recede over the past 12 hours, officials confirmed on Sunday.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122), the gauge beneath Empress Bridge had earlier recorded a level of 13.

6 feet, which has now dropped by four to five inches. Officials expressed confidence that the river’s water level would continue to decline over the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia, who visited Bahawalpur to review the situation, told reporters that there was no flood threat to the city as the Sutlej’s level was receding. He added that a digital survey was underway to assess damages caused by recent flash floods.

