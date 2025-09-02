Open Menu

Floodwaters From Four Rivers To Meet Indus In Next Three Days At Kot Mithan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2025 | 09:57 PM

Floodwaters from four rivers to meet Indus in next three days at Kot Mithan

The Chenab is witnessing a surge with rare heavy flood intakes from Ravi, Jhelum and Sutlej, carrying forward the combined impact southwest, and is just days away from meeting the mighty Indus at Kot Mithan Sharif, the confluence of five rivers in district Rajanpur

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Chenab is witnessing a surge with rare heavy flood intakes from Ravi, Jhelum and Sutlej, carrying forward the combined impact southwest, and is just days away from meeting the mighty Indus at Kot Mithan Sharif, the confluence of five rivers in district Rajanpur.

Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur Shafqatullah Mushtaq told APP that the Indus river is currently not facing a severe flood situation, though water from other rivers is expected to join Indus at Kot Mithan within the next two to three days.

He said, the Punjab government had directed the district administration to take preemptive measures to protect human lives and property.

The administration, he added, has shifted 95,043 people from low-lying and vulnerable areas to safer locations. Similarly, 103,832 small and large animals have also been evacuated to avoid losses.

The DC informed that 13 flood relief camps have been established across the district to facilitate displaced families. These camps are equipped with basic amenities, including three meals a day, clean drinking water, milk for children, and fodder for livestock.

He assured that the government would not leave any flood-affected person unattended. “Every possible support will be extended until people return safely to their homes and normal life is restored,” he added.

