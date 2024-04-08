Floor Dedicated For Cardiac Surgical Ward In Mujahid Hospital
Faizan Hashmi
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) A floor has been dedicated for cardiac surgical ward in Mujahid Hospital with donation of Rs10 million by Hajji Muhammad Sharif Tariq Chairman Kay & Emms (Pvt) Ltd. A new 14-storey building is under construction in Mujahid Hospital Madina Town.
Hajji Sharif Tariq and Dr Khurram Tariq President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) had pledged to complete this state-of-the-art ward with an estimated cost of Rs10 million.
Last year on May 10, 2023, Hajji Sharif handed over a cheque of Rs 5 million as first installment.
Now they formally inaugurated the cardiac surgical ward and also handed over another cheque of Rs 5 million to the hospital administration.
