Open Menu

Floor Dedicated For Cardiac Surgical Ward In Mujahid Hospital

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Floor dedicated for cardiac surgical ward in Mujahid Hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) A floor has been dedicated for cardiac surgical ward in Mujahid Hospital with donation of Rs10 million by Hajji Muhammad Sharif Tariq Chairman Kay & Emms (Pvt) Ltd. A new 14-storey building is under construction in Mujahid Hospital Madina Town.

Hajji Sharif Tariq and Dr Khurram Tariq President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) had pledged to complete this state-of-the-art ward with an estimated cost of Rs10 million.

Last year on May 10, 2023, Hajji Sharif handed over a cheque of Rs 5 million as first installment.

Now they formally inaugurated the cardiac surgical ward and also handed over another cheque of Rs 5 million to the hospital administration.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chamber May Commerce Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan, KSA vow to fast-tracking $5b Saudi inves ..

Pakistan, KSA vow to fast-tracking $5b Saudi investment in Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz performs Umrah, prays for country’s p ..

PM Shehbaz performs Umrah, prays for country’s prosperity

26 minutes ago
 President Zardari to address joint parliament on A ..

President Zardari to address joint parliament on April 16

4 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan t ..

Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan today

4 hours ago
 Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in N ..

Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in North America

4 hours ago
 Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Update ..

Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..

5 hours ago
PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by ..

PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent

6 hours ago
 Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series ..

Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand

6 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan