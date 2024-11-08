Floor mills’ guard falls to death

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) A security guard of a floor mill died after falling from a lift near here on Friday.

According to police, Liaqat Ali, a security guard at a floor mills situated near Chak No 109-GB, in Jaranwala Sadar police limits, fell down from third floor of the mills after he slipped from the lift, and died instantly.

Police handed over the body to the family after legal formalities.