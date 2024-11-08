Floor Mills’ Guard Falls To Death
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2024 | 07:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) A security guard of a floor mill died after falling from a lift near here on Friday.
According to police, Liaqat Ali, a security guard at a floor mills situated near Chak No 109-GB, in Jaranwala Sadar police limits, fell down from third floor of the mills after he slipped from the lift, and died instantly.
Police handed over the body to the family after legal formalities.
Recent Stories
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog
India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral
Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia
PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..
Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Renowned poet Jaun Elia remembered9 minutes ago
-
Thesis exhibition inaugurated at PU9 minutes ago
-
16 boilers sealed9 minutes ago
-
Iqbal introduced dimensions of hope for sub-continent's Muslims: CEO RWMC10 minutes ago
-
Call to promote Iqbal’s ideology among students10 minutes ago
-
ICT Police SPs hold open courts in Mosques to address citizen grievances10 minutes ago
-
Farewell ceremony honors outgoing DIG Headquarters Mustafa Tanveer10 minutes ago
-
‘Measures underway to protect citizens from smog hazards’10 minutes ago
-
Minister visits Tablighi congregation venue19 minutes ago
-
UAF ranked at 49th best university in the globe20 minutes ago
-
Seven-member advisory committee to make theatre plays civilized20 minutes ago
-
Talal distributes certificates to ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ beneficiaries20 minutes ago