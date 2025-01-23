Flora festival preparations reviewed

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Parks and Horticulture Authority Director General Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad has

said that in connection with the Spring Festival, the Flora Festival and tree plantation

campaign should be held on an emergency basis.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting at his office regarding the

festival and tree plantation campaign.

Deputy Director Admin and Finance Shafiq-ur-Rehman Niazi, Media consultant Shafqat Awan

and others were also present.

In the meeting, the DG also issued directions and ordered the staff to further improve their

performance.

He said that transforming Sargodha into a green city was a top priority.