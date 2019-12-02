Floral bouquet makers warned not to use parthenium in Faisalabad

The district administration has warned floral bouquet makers and sellers to keep away from the use of parthenium, a toxic weed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) : The district administration has warned floral bouquet makers and sellers to keep away from the use of parthenium, a toxic weed.

It has also decided to impose a complete ban on use of parthenium in bouquets due to it hazardous effects on human health.

This was stated by Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Zoha Shakir while addressing an awareness seminar on parthenium, arranged by the Institute of Agricultural Extension and Rural Development University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and the Centre for Agriculture and Biosciences International (CABI) at Institute of Home Sciences, UAF.

She said that it is unfortunate that sellers are unaware of its hazardous effects and using it in the bouquets, which were causing many ailments in society. She said that they were getting the data of the sellers and measures were being taken to create awareness among them. She said that in case of selling weed mixed bouquets, an action will be taken against them.

Dr Ijaz Ashraf of UAF said that all parts of parthenium were toxic to humans and animals.

He said human in contact with the said weed can develop asthma, allergy, eyes and nose diseases etc.

He said that it is spreading at an alarming rate across the country. He said that Parthenium may emerge as most hazardous for human and animals' lives than dengue within a decade or so.

He called for collaborated efforts and awareness to eradicate it. He said that they had conducted 50 awareness sessions in two months.

Institute of Home Sciences Director Dr Ayesha Riaz said that Parthenium weed was being used in floral bouquets. She said it is essential that the general public and farming community should be aware of presence of the said silent enemy. She said that gloves should be used while removing the weed.

Balqees Rehana Deputy Director education said that a massive drive had been kicked off about Parthenium awareness. She said that that there are 30,000 weeds in the world in which 18,000 are harmful. She said that Parthenium is among the top 10 most dangerous weed.

Dr Naima Nawaz and Dr Adeela Manzoor and a large number of students attended.